Where to look to see shooting stars this month

IPSWICH residents are in prime position to see a meteor shower this month featuring up to 20 shooting stars per hour.

Kingaroy based-astronomer James Barclay says between now and May 28 the earth will pass through the dust tail remnants of Halley's Comet which was last visible in 1986.

The Comet can only be seen about every 75 years and won't return until April 2061.

But, the tail, composed of dust particles will create a night-time show for star gazers.

Mr Barclay said there was expected to be around 20 meteors an hour but warned there were no guarantees.

"Each year it varies, as a 'meteor shower' is when the Earth passes through a Comet's tail," Mr Barclay said.

"The tail is composed of dust particles and when they enter our atmosphere at high velocity, they burn up and we see a 'shooting stars'."

The meteor show will emanate from the constellation of Aquarius.

Hopeful star gazers will need to look to the East around 3am each morning.