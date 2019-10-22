Metal detecting world champion’s winning secret revealed

Trevor Emerson was named the World Champion Metal Detector at a recent competition.

WHETHER it was skill or good luck, Gladstone's Trevor Emerson is ecstatic to be named the first metal detecting world champion.

At the inaugural competition in Gympie last month, Mr Emerson went up against more than 180 competitors from around the world in an elimination process before taking out the title in the final round.

A number of tokens are hidden in an allocated area for each round and competitors have to find them or they are eliminated.

"You've got to be lucky first," Mr Emerson said.

"If you don't walk over the token you're not going to be able to find one.

"But then it's also being able to understand what the detectors are trying to tell you."

He said skill was what he believed got him through to the late stage, but the win came down to pure luck.

"Once you got to the final round it was three really good people who knew exactly what their machines were telling them," he said.

"It was just luck being the first person to walk over the token."

Mr Emerson's passion for metal detecting stems from when he was a child.

"You'd occasionally see somebody down at the beach or in the park going around and digging stuff out," he said.

"It's adult treasure hunting - you just never know what you're going to find."

It was about three years ago he finally bought a professional metal detector and became involved in the hobby.

He said the most rewarding item he found was an engagement and eternity ring set.

"We were just down at the beach having a bit of a play and we found them and were able to track them back through the old classifieds and find the owner from 12 months earlier," he said.

Mr Emerson plans to keep practising and hunting for treasure in preparation for next year's world metal detecting championships.

