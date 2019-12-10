Met West cricketers best in Queensland

The state title-winning Met West 14 years cricket team featuring some of the region's most exciting up and coming juniors.

THE talent-rich Met West 14 years cricket team is already looking to 2020 after a superb all-round effort to secure the latest Queensland schools title in Bundaberg.

Nine of the current state title-winning side are from the Ipswich and Lockyer area.

Eleven of the victorious squad are eligible to trial for next year’s Met West team keen to defend their title at the under-15 state championships in Ipswich.

While delighted about that exciting prospect, Met West coach Robert Hillier praised this year’s cricketers for their tremendous achievement.

“It’s a fantastic young team that we put together on the park with plenty of experience through other formats of representative cricket,’’ Hillier said.

Some of the players have links to Queensland Premier Grade cricket through the Ipswich Logan Hornets and Wests. “That experience playing at that level definitely helped the boys at state champs,’’ Hillier said.

After a loss to Darling Downs in the first game of the five-day championships, the Met West boys performed strongly to win their remaining games against Met East, Sunshine Coast and Capricornia.

With favourable results and a superior quotient, the Met West boys qualified for the grand final against Met East.

In the final, Met West posted 9/210 off their 50 overs thanks largely to an 124 run opening stand between WestMAC’s Zac Fisher (57) and Ipswich Grammar’s Hayden Evetts (64).

In reply, Met East were reeling at 6/50 before a spirited fightback from the lower order gave them a chance. However, Met West eventually bowled out their opponents for 157 in the 45th over.

IGS off-spinner Insish Perera was the pick of the bowlers, taking an impressive 3/14 off his 10 overs.

Harry Sheppard, also from IGS, scored most runs for the carnival.

Another IGS student Hayden Evetts received the ‘Best All-Rounder’ award and secured selection in the Queensland Schoolboys team.

Hayden’s twin brother Jackson was also chosen in the state schoolboys team for his all-round performances.

The Evetts twins will join Sheppard in the Queensland side playing an Exchange series against NSW Schoolboys next year.

Met West coach and WestMAC cricket co-ordinator Hillier was assisted by manager James Patmore, from The Springfield Anglican College.

Hillier was delighted to see so many quality young cricketers emerging in the school ranks after Met West won the state title two years ago before last year’s tournament was cancelled due to wet weather.

“At the regional trial to select the team, there was a very high calibre of local kids,’’ Hillier said.

“We were confident of going into the championships. We had two good trials.

“To go down in the first game was a bit of a wake-up call I suppose. After that, it went our way.’’

Pictured is the winning Met West team: Back row (from left): James Patmore (manager TSAC), Insith Perera (IGS), Jackson Evetts (IGS), Zac Fisher (WestMAC), Lucas Seafont (IGS), Abhimanyu Yadav (Woodcrest State College), Jared Adamski (Laidley State High School) and Rob Hillier (coach, from WestMAC). Front row (from left): Hayden Evetts (IGS), Hamish Bowles (BBC), Harry Sheppard (IGS), Sam Bell (BBC), Samuel Batiste (St Peters Indooropilly) and Hayden Bloomfield (IGS).