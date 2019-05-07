Lady Gaga strips at Met Gala
Wearing four separate looks, Lady Gaga has turned heads at the Met Gala - the most OTT fashion event of the year.
The Oscar-winner, 32, sported a billowing Brandon Maxwell-designed gown on the dusty pink-coloured carpet in New York, before removing the top layer, to reveal a strapless black dress underneath.
But it didn't stop there. The A Star is Born actor went a step further, emerging in a figure-hugging fuchsia frock, before stripping down to her bra, knickers, and a pair of fishnet stockings teamed with huge platform boots.
She is truly living up to this year's theme Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion", with Vogue describing it as a "feather and flounce-filled fantasia".
The event, staged by US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is being co-chaired by Gaga, along with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles and Serena Williams.
There's one word for that entire spectacle: CAMP. Lady Gaga, chantay you stay.
Also nailing the camp theme: Pose star Billy Porter, who arrived like Cleopatra, being carried aloft by a slew of hunky helpers:
Porter delivered the drama even after he dismounted his throne:
Celine Dion is here looking exactly as you'd expect Celine Dion to look at a Camp-themed Met Gala.
God I love this day. Guys, isn't this just the best day?
Serena Williams looks gorge in this embellished yellow dress:
Vogue's European editor-at-large Hamish Bowles is a man unafraid of colour:
Here's a glam-goth Laverne Cox:
Those are the highlights so far - check out every arrival in our comprehensive Met Gala red carpet gallery: