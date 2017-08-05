Messy business of powerbrokers, energy costs

TOO MUCH. Government says the cost of power is too high

SOME years ago, the government said that we had a power crisis; they said that the public should install solar panels, that they would subsidise the purchase price of the panels and pay for excess power supplied by these panels.

Then the government said oops! We've lost considerable revenue from the lower demand, so they increased the price which also increased the GST payable, the planets were aligned again. That was good.

Then the government said that we have a water crisis. They said that the people should install water tanks and that they would subsidise the purchase price, they legislated that all new buildings should have tanks. And everyone changed their water usage habits.

Then the government said oops! We've lost considerable revenue from the lower demand, so they increased the price which also increased the GST payable. That was good.

Now the Government says that the cost of power is too high, we should do something about it, but let's only talk because we can't afford to lose the revenue generated by the GST payable on the high prices. The public won't know.

Now let's have an election.

GREG ELMORE

Bundamba