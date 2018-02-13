Messages send Ipswich man to court

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

TEXT messages found by Ipswich detectives on a mobile phone were enough evidence to help convict Justin McGill of amphetamine drug supply offences.

One supply was intended to help pay off a drug debt to a woman, the District Court in Ipswich heard.

Justin Frank McGill, 38, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to three counts of supplying a Schedule 1 dangerous drug at Booval in February last year.

Prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said McGill supplied the same person with methylamphetamine twice on February 8; and a person with a dangerous drug (unknown) on February 15.

At the time he was on a probation order.

Ms Thompson said his mobile phone was seized in a police search of his home and an examination of its texts found the messages.

One was a "gratuitous" supply with no money and one was to reduce his drug debt.

She said McGill bought an amount of the drug and gave some to a friend.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said McGill had some "personal difficulties in his life" with a problematic relationship, but hopes to move forward and be drug-free.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren found it to be low-level street dealing but said it should not be thought that the community did not care about casual drug dealing and that it was abhorrent.

He said that such activities go on to play out in many ways to affect the community.

McGill was convicted and sentenced to six month's jail, with immediate parole release.