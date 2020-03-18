Menu
Shopping centres across Ipswich confirm it's 'business as usual'.
Message for Ipswich shoppers: 'We're still open'

Toni Benson-Rogan
18th Mar 2020 5:14 PM
SHOPPING centres across the region are unanimous in their message to Ipswich residents amid the coronavirus pandemic: "We are still open".

The Queensland Times reached out to multiple major shopping centres after news broke this morning of the national non-essential gatherings ban tightening.

The response was relatively the same between Riverlink, Redbank Plaza, Orion Springfield and Booval Fair.

All centres have said they will remain open with individual store and restaurant times varying.

Additional measures are being taken to ensure all centres are clean and safe for the public, including more frequent cleaning of facilities and regular touch points, as well as some centres introducing hand sanitiser stations.

Residents can find updates on individual store trading hours on the website for each centre, or by contacting them directly.

Are you an Ipswich business that has changed your opening hours? Email me at toni.benson-rogan@qt.com.au.

