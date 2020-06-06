Merry rewards in May boost for supporters

TROT TACTICS

THERE is an old English song titled The Merry, Merry, Month of May and, for a number of participants, it has proven to be just that.

Major Marburg sponsor (IH Capital Goldstrike Series), club treasurer and super keen owner Craig Whiteoak has enjoyed a great month on and off the track.

His horses were the “on” part, and Craig provided the “off” due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

In this day and age, he could be photo-shopped into any win photos for the wall, and to bolster any bragging rights.

With only winning performances counted, the Whiteoak warriors provided the following: Is Something Burning (2), Mister Diamond (2), and Bettorthandiamonds (1).

The dollars amounted to a healthy $21,118. Trainers involved were Chantal Turpin (3) and John Cockburn (2).

Others to do well in the merry month were Chantal Turpin, based at Patrick Estate. She served up the following impressive results: 75 starters, 14 wins, six seconds and 11 thirds.

Biggest wins were the Breeders Classic 2YO Colts & Geldings Final (Big Wheels) and QBRED Triad Consolation 3YO Fillies (A Rainbow Diamond).

The stable is currently closing in on 100 season wins.

The progress board to date shows: 632 starters, 96 winners, 77 seconds and 81 thirds for $739,107.

Pete McMullen, husband and main driver, had 18 wins and 34 placings in May.

Major owners Solid Earth P/L were right up there as well, with a result of 13 winners and 24 placings.

Biggest wins included Tennyson Bromac on May 16 defeating Colt Thirty One in the Flashing Red Handicap and Fond Memories in the $50K QBRED Triad Final for 3YO Fillies.

On QBRED night, Solid Earth featured with four other placings including Talent To Spare, Reds Good To Go and True Stepper, who all finished second.

Cherrys The Best ran third as favourite in the 4YO Mares Triad Final.

On the commercial breeding front, the versatile Solid Earth operation produced 22 winners for May.

Racing year changes

UP for participant consultation is a proposal to change the “Racing Year”, which currently runs from September 1 to August 31 in the following year.

The proposal is to commence from January 1 and run to December 31 in the same year.

This will mean that the current “Racing Year” will comprise 16 months.

The relevant link is <https://bit.ly13728KOo>.

Check this out, as it means that we are shifting to Northern Hemisphere time and this will mean the disappearance of “shuttle” stallions which many breeders, large and small, utilise at this time.

In addition, it will see foals born in the hottest part of the year.

I saw the “hatchet job” that was done in the mid 1960’s, on what had become a very satisfactory colonial breed, by commercial interests who flooded the country with cheap “claimers”. These may well have been well bred on paper, but were less than impressive on the track.

These were benefited by the cultural cringe inherited from the gallops, that our local horse product was inferior, and the “magic Imp” behind a horse’s name a necessity.

Far from it. All things American are not necessarily good and we should be standing behind our own product by breeding back into the herd of the fifties and early sixties to rebuild temperament and strength. Retaining our racing year reinforces our independence.

Jackpot time

FOUR harness trainers are on good terms with themselves after the first race at Albion Park last Tuesday, with the 2yo trotters having their first start for the season.

Aside from the financial inducement, there is that burning desire to see their charges, win or lose, get round without breaking gait.

It was “jackpot” this time with all runners beginning safely and no mistakes in running.

The eventual winner Okanaga (Grant Dixon) ran a very respectable mile rate of 2-07.8 for the 1628 metre journey.

Ignite (Paul Diebert) was beaten a neck for second and Dead Set muscle (Nathan Dawson) a further four metres away in third.

Defensive Guy (Gavin Crone) was a bit further away in fourth, but has less trials under his belt and will improve heaps as the series progresses.

It was a great start to the 2yo program for 2020, and field sizes should grow in the coming weeks as more juveniles qualify to race.

We might also ee some Victorian youngsters make the trip north.

The more the merrier, as a strong juvenile horse pool points to a bright future.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Quinella 3-5: Three Mugs In (N Dawson) and Clarkey (Shane Graham).

R2: E/w 3: Maywyns Best (P McMullen).

R3: E/w 1: Johnny White (L Manzelmann).

R4: Quinella 1-2: Ultimate Ad (D McMullen) and Little Bolt (A Millard).

R5: E/w 3: Burmach (D Gatt-Bouquet).

R6: E/w 4: Blue Moon Rising (B Graham).

R7: Box trifecta 3-4-5: St Kilda Beach (G Dixon)-Kotiro (L Manzelmann)-Goddess Jujon (T Dixon).

R8: Box trifecta 1-6-7: Clintaldo (L Weidemann)-Major Cam (K Rasmussen)-Hectorjayjay (B Barnes).

R9: Box trifecta in four 5-8-9-10: Justabitnoisy (L Weidemann)-Garland Greene (N McMullen)-Northern Muscle (P Diebert)-Our Overanova (G Dixon).

R10: Box trifecta 1-5-10: Demeter (R Maguire)-Some Excuse Somewhere (P McMullen)-Speech Is Silver (K Rasmussen).

R11: Box trifecta 1-8-10: Kotare Elite (J Stariha)-Sports Story (T McMullen)-Corsino (S Graham).