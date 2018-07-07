Merry modellers compete for state honours

LIFE'S A BREEZE: Trevor Fisher of Springfield Lakes Maritime Modellers will compete in this weekend's state championships.

IT'S the most fun you can have sailing without getting wet.

Some big boys (and girls) will be bringing their toys to Springfield Lakes this weekend for the Radio Controlled Sailing State Championships.

The Sydney to Hobart on a small scale will bring more than 25 radio controlled captains to the lake, including one enthusiast who is coming all the way from Germany to take part in the competition.

Springfield Lakes Maritime Modellers spokesman Trevor Fisher said the competition would provide a great opportunity for Ipswich residents with an interest in the hobby to come and see how it was done.

"This competition involves the DF 65, which is a type of model you can buy from a hobby shop or online and put together yourself for about $275,” Mr Fisher said.

"They operate via a simple winch and rudder, which is where the tactics come into it and where it becomes an exciting and fun hobby. With our remote controls we can do everything they do on a real life yacht, except get wet.”

There are 17 radio controlled yacht clubs across Queensland, boasting a combined total of 325 members.

The state championships get under way at the Springfield Lake, Springfield Lakes Boulevard, from 10am today, continuing until tomorrow afternoon.

For information on how to join a model yacht club, phone Mr Fisher on 0431272880.