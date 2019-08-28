Merry jig as dangerous driver set free

WITH a beaming smile and a little jig in the dock, Priscilla MacFie's relief at being freed from jail was clear to see when she appeared before an Ipswich court.

"I'm going home,” she said, her grin widening.

"I'm happy. You've made my day,” she said to Magistrate Donna MacCallum as she left the dock.

Priscilla Jayne MacFie, 27, from Dalby, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to more than 20 charges, including drug driving; dangerous driving; four counts of failing to stop for police; three counts of unlawful use of motor vehicles; two counts of stealing; driving unlicensed; entering a dwelling to steal; receiving tainted property; dealing with another person's identification information; and unlawful making things with intent to forge documents.

"Your history is not something to be proud of. You are a mother and would not like to see your children in the situation like yourself,” Ms Donna MacCallum said.

Ms MacCallum said her dangerous driving offence showed little regard for the safety of other road users.

MacFie was told she would be devastated if someone she knew was killed by someone driving in such a way.

She was sentenced to 12 months' jail for that offence, and 10 months' jail for receiving tainted property in February. She was also sentenced to 10 months' jail for the unlawful use charges, 12 months' jail for a burglary charge, four months' jail for stealing; and lesser penalties for the other charges including three months for obstructing police.

For dangerous driving, she was disqualified from holding a licence for 15 months, with six months' disqualification for driving unlicensed when suspended. Ms MacCallum took into account the 67 days in pre-sentence custody and granted her immediate parole release.