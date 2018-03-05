Merkel finally gets a coalition

With the SPD entering a coalition, Angela Merkel will get a fourth term as German Chancellor.

MEMBERS of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) have voted in favour of a coalition with Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat (CDU) conservatives.

The decision clears the way for a re-run of the "grand coalition” that has governed Germany since 2013, handing the Chancellor a fourth term.

It also puts an end to five months of political uncertainty in Europe's largest economy - the longest it has been without a government since World War II.

The centre-left SPD had furiously debated whether to extend the "grand coalition” for four more years after it slumped in last year's election.

In the end, 66 per cent of the party's 464,000 members approved a coalition deal.

Parliament is expected to meet next week to elect Ms Merkel as chancellor, confirming her position as Europe's most dominant politician.

Ms Merkel congratulated the SPD on a "clear result”.

"I congratulate the SPD on this clear result and look forward to continuing to work together for the good of our country,” she said on her CDU Twitter feed.

At SDP headquarters in Berlin, acting leader Olaf Scholz said: ”The vast majority of SPD members followed the party leadership's suggestion.”

"We now have clarity: the SPD will join the next German government,” he added.

On Saturday, Mr Scholz had said turn-out in the poll had been "very, very high” after an intense internal campaign that pitted the party's pro-coalition leadership against its more radical youth wing, which campaigned for "No”.

Volker Bouffier, a senior CDU politician, welcomed the SPD vote, saying it was good for people in Germany and for the country's future.

"I'm pleased about the result of the SPD members' vote,” he said in a statement. "Today is a good day for the people in our country and positive for the future of Germany.”

- Samuel Osborne, The Independent