Merger saves financially strained Ipswich bus service

A STRUGGLING Ipswich service has merged with another organisation.

Vital transport service Co-ordinating Organization for the Disabled in Ipswich Inc, known as CODI, has officially merged with STAR Community Services.

It comes after a complete organizational review carried out in June last year.

That review found CODI, which provided 650 people with 12,000 rides in the first six months of 2016, faced increasing financial difficulty.

By August a small number of workers faced redundancy as the merger with Redlands based STAR began to be negotiated.

This month, CODI and STAR announced the merger was official as of July 1.

STAR Chairman Rob Spencer said the arrangement meant Ipswich residents would have access to a more affordable and efficient community transport service.

RELATED:

>>Vital health service C.O.D.I. under review

>>Workers face redundancy in Ipswich organisation merger

"The efficiencies generated by the merger will allow us to invest in improving quality and broaden CODI's scope of services," Mr Spencer said.

"For the ease of access, we're moving our office to a great new location. We're also re-introducing the very popular Traveller's Club service with exciting new locations for clients to enjoy."

STAR Community Services, a not-for-profit organisation based in Brisbane since 1996, will continue to operate under the CODI brand.­­

"The well-being of the community is at the heart of everything we do. We respect CODI's dedication to the community for the last 35 years and we will continue to assist in keeping Ipswich moving," Mr Spencer said.

"You'll still see the familiar green CODI logo on our vehicles, all around Ipswich, supporting the community members in their everyday lives and helping them stay connected to the wider community.

The address for CODI's new office is Shop 1, Number 5, Jacaranda St, Ipswich.