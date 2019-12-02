Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The mercury is set to rise this week into the high 30s.
The mercury is set to rise this week into the high 30s.
News

Mercury to rise this week, bringing possibility of storms

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 12:00 AM

IPSWICH is set for another hot and sweaty week, with the mercury set to soar into the mid to high 30s every day.

Today will reach a max of 35C with the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning.

Tuesday will see a top of 34C, followed by a short spike up to 37C on Wednesday.

Thursday will continue to be hot and sunny with an overnight low of 15 before reaching a maximum temperature of 38C.

Friday is tipped to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 39C. It will be partly cloudy with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Similar conditions on Saturday with the chance of showers and a thunderstorm later on in the day, with Ipswich set for a steamy 37C day. Residents are being reminded to stay hydrated throughout the week by drinking plenty of water and to protect themselves with sunscreen when out in the hot sun.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heavyweights’ Games plea to Premier

        Heavyweights’ Games plea to Premier

        Politics Sport and business leaders have joined forces to send a message to the Premier – proceed with the 2032 Olympic bid or it will be “the state’s biggest regret”.

        Large hail, heavy rain forecast as bushfire threat to worsen

        premium_icon Large hail, heavy rain forecast as bushfire threat to worsen

        Weather 'We’re likely to see severe fire dangers'

        Errors that led to toddlers’ deaths

        Errors that led to toddlers’ deaths

        News 'Clearly, we’re not intervening when we should be'

        Victims to share in massive $1B compo payout

        premium_icon Victims to share in massive $1B compo payout

        News 'We have been waiting for this outcome for a very long time'