Mercury to rise this week, bringing possibility of storms

The mercury is set to rise this week into the high 30s.

IPSWICH is set for another hot and sweaty week, with the mercury set to soar into the mid to high 30s every day.

Today will reach a max of 35C with the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning.

Tuesday will see a top of 34C, followed by a short spike up to 37C on Wednesday.

Thursday will continue to be hot and sunny with an overnight low of 15 before reaching a maximum temperature of 38C.

Friday is tipped to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 39C. It will be partly cloudy with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Similar conditions on Saturday with the chance of showers and a thunderstorm later on in the day, with Ipswich set for a steamy 37C day. Residents are being reminded to stay hydrated throughout the week by drinking plenty of water and to protect themselves with sunscreen when out in the hot sun.