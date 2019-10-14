Mercury set to slip into the 30s for a sunny week

Sunny weather is on the cards for this week.

THE sun is set to shine over Ipswich this week with temperatures set to increase into the low to mid 30s.

Today will be a beautiful sunny and partly cloudy day with a top temperature of 29C.

Tuesday is when we will see the mercury slip into the 30s, where it will remain until the weekend, bringing the region another taste of what we can expect this summer.

Tuesday will see a top of 30C following an overnight temperature of 12C.

There will also be a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Wednesday will peak at 31C and we could see scattered showers throughout the day.

Sun protection is recommended from 8am-3.10pm with the UV Index predicted to reach 9 (very high).

Thursday is tipped to be the hottest day of the week, with a top temperature of 34C predicted.

It's also the day where we could see some light showers, with a 40 per cent chance of rain falling, most likely later on in the day.

We could also experience a thunderstorm in the afternoon, so if you are out and about, you might want to pack both sunscreen and an umbrella for that day.

The warm weather and sunshine will continue well into Friday and Saturday, with temperatures reaching 31C and 33C respectfully.

There will also be some light winds to help cool us down as well as a 10 per cent chance of rain on both days.

Residents are being advised to wear protective clothing, as well as hats, sunglasses and sunscreen to help protect ourselves from skin cancer during the sunny days.