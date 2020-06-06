Mercury plunges to frosty minus 1.4C across Queensland

Baby it is cold outside! Queenslanders have again woken to a chilly morning with the mercury dropping to a frosty minus 1.4C in parts of the state.

Another cool night has blasted the southern parts of the state with the mercury plunging into negative territory in the Southern Downs but it'll pave the way for sunny warm days in the southeast.

Queenslanders woke to the kind of weather which makes it hard to get out of bed with Applethorpe the coldest town in the state dropping to -1.4C.

Warwick fell to a chilly 0.4C overnight, Oakey to 1.8C and Roma to 3C.

The Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Rosa Hoff said the chilly conditions are coming from southerly winds.

"We haven't seen much cloud over the region in the last few days which have helped our nights to cool down a fair bit," Ms Hoff said.

"We have seen some areas of frost throughout the southern downs which has been a fairly consistent feature for about the last week with those cool temperatures."

The minimum temperatures are expected to increase over the next week with a return to normal Queensland winter weather.

"Now that the warm air is mixing in again, we could see some cool temperatures again tonight, but not as cold generally," Ms Hoff said.

Aiden and Georgie Cox feel the cold around Stanthorpe. Photo: Peter Wallis

"In terms of warming up really around mid-week we should have some clouds go over which should mean some warmer nights by then."

Meanwhile in the southeast it was 10.4C in Brisbane City overnight, 12.8C on the Gold Coast and 13.1C on the Sunshine Coast.

A sunny weekend is ahead across the southeast with Brisbane to reach 23C today and tomorrow, the Gold Coast 22C and 23C on the Sunshine Coast.

Overnight Temperatures:

Roma

3C

Applethorpe

-1.4C

Oakey

1.8C

Beaudesert

3.9C

Coolangatta

9.6C

Brisbane

10.4C

Toowoomba

6.9C

Originally published as Mercury plunges to frosty minus 1.4C