Mercurial star joins the panel seeking triple threats

STRICTLY IPSWICH: Paul Mercurio, the star of Australian film sensation Strictly Ballroom will be in town next week to help select actors for the September stage production.

STRICTLY IPSWICH: Paul Mercurio, the star of Australian film sensation Strictly Ballroom will be in town next week to help select actors for the September stage production. Timeless Portraiture

ARE you a triple threat?

Star of the Australia 1992 movie sensation Strictly Ballroom Paul Mercurio is coming to Ipswich.

The actor, who played the role of a champion ballroom dancer who defied the rules and found love in an unlikely performance partner, will help select artists to perform in the city's own Strictly Ballroom stage production showing in September.

He, and the rest of the selection panel, will be on the lookout for talented performers who can sing, dance and act.

Mr Mercurio hasn't been involved in Baz Luhrmann's stage production but is looking forward to playing a part in the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's show.

It has been 26 years since Strictly Ballroom hit the silver screens but Mr Mercurio's affection for the original storyline hasn't faded.

"It's a great story," Mr Mercurio told the QT.

"I'm really lucky and quite grateful the image I had was friendly; just a young bloke that danced his steps and held his head high."

"When I was approached by Ipswich Musical Theatre Company about being on the panel I was excited.

"I'm actually really looking forward to visiting the Pumpyard Brewery; I'm a brewer myself."

Mr Mercurio knows auditioning can be a nerve racking process and he's hoping to help put budding young Ipswich performers at ease.

He said the most important things for those hoping to make the cut was to be prepared and have fun.

"Know your lines, know the scene, know the character and have a back story," he said.

"If you are comfortable then you will be able to adapt if the director decides to change something."

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company auditions will be held from 13 April to 15 at the Metro International Hotel.