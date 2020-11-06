Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three Mercedes, two Audis and two Volkswagens are among a fleet of luxury vehicles that a southeast Queensland car thief allegedly stole.
Three Mercedes, two Audis and two Volkswagens are among a fleet of luxury vehicles that a southeast Queensland car thief allegedly stole.
Crime

Mercs, meth and Audis: Inside alleged thief’s luxury garage

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Nov 2020 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Three Mercedes, two Audis and two Volkswagens are among a fleet of luxury vehicles that a Queensland car thief allegedly stole.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old Gold Coast man for allegedly buying 10 luxury cars with stolen cheques.

Police allege the man would contact car owners - who were selling their vehicles online - to test drive and inspect the cars.

He would then purchase the cars by depositing stolen cheques via ATM into the owner's bank account, before leaving with the vehicle, police allege.

The cheques would then be rejected.

A missing purple Mercedes sedan (Queensland registration 405-YZJ) that was allegedly purchased with illegal cheques. Picture: Police Media
A missing purple Mercedes sedan (Queensland registration 405-YZJ) that was allegedly purchased with illegal cheques. Picture: Police Media

Police say the man fraudulently obtained 10 cars using the stolen cheques, including three Mercedes, two Audis and two Volkswagens.

Police are still trying to locate two of the cars: a blue Volkswagen hatch (Queensland registration SGN-289) and a purple Mercedes sedan (Queensland registration 405-YZJ).

A missing blue Volkswagen hatch (Queensland registration SGN-289) that was allegedly purchased with illegal cheques. Picture: Police Media
A missing blue Volkswagen hatch (Queensland registration SGN-289) that was allegedly purchased with illegal cheques. Picture: Police Media

The alleged offender was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at a shopping complex in Biggera Waters.

Police seized a Volkswagen Golf, that contained a taser and quantities of the date rape drug GHB, and methylamphetamine.

A missing blue Volkswagen hatch (Queensland registration SGN-289) that was allegedly purchased with illegal cheques. Picture: Police Media
A missing blue Volkswagen hatch (Queensland registration SGN-289) that was allegedly purchased with illegal cheques. Picture: Police Media

The man has been charged with five counts of dishonestly obtaining property, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of breach of bail, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of dishonestly applying property, dealing with identity documents, unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving tainted property and possessing tainted property.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on November 4 and is due to appear again on November 9.

Police say the alleged offences occurred between July and October this year around Logan, Warner, Goodna and the Gold Coast.

Originally published as Mercs, meth and Audis: See inside alleged car thief's luxury garage

car theft crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns raised servo complex will add to congestion woes

        Premium Content Concerns raised servo complex will add to congestion woes

        Council News The proposed development would include car wash facilities, drive-through food outlets and a medical centre

        Former Jet conquers twists, turns on rise to Origin heroics

        Premium Content Former Jet conquers twists, turns on rise to Origin heroics

        Sport The Capewell story is a win for players that do not give up or think they are too...

        Teen sets fire to house over aircon row

        Premium Content Teen sets fire to house over aircon row

        News A Children’s Court judge has admonished a girl over her second arson attack on a...

        Why popular jewellery store is closing after 20 years

        Premium Content Why popular jewellery store is closing after 20 years

        Business The store is offering 30 per cent off Pandora items and 50 to 70 per cent off all...