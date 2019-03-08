Menu
SPEEDY: Mercedes Laing leaves court after admitting to driving charges. Ross Irby
Crime

Mercedes going 'too fast' in Hyundai bingle

Ross Irby
8th Mar 2019 5:49 PM
A YOUNG woman lost control of her car on a bend, spinning into a drain before flipping.

Mercedes Laing's blue Hyundai Excel came to rest 40m away from the road in George Palmer Park at Silkstone, where firefighters had to cut her free.

Witnesses told Ipswich police the driver had been travelling too fast on the bend where Stafford St meets Creek St.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week, Mercedes Diana Sarah Laing, 27, of Blackstone, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Silkstone on October 9, 2018.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell, said the crash happened at 3.45pm and Laing was left trapped inside the crumpled Hyundai.

Sgt Caldwell said the crash was captured on dash-cam in another driver's vehicle and viewed by police.

Laing later told police she spent one week in hospital and suffered bleeding on the brain, and only remembers parts of the incident.

No alcohol or drugs had been involved.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Laing it would have been very confronting to have been cut out of the car.

"The whole experience should be enough to teach you that you have got to be careful," Ms Mossop said.

"And shows just how quickly it can go pear-shaped."

Laing told the magistrate she hadn't driven a car since the crash.

Laing was convicted and fined $400.

