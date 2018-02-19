Could you be ‘Australia’s best eater’ for paid dream gig?

You can get paid $1000 to eat. Picture: iStock

GET ready to quit your day job, because online food delivery service Menulog is on the hunt for a professional eater.

The company has paired up with outsourcing platform Airtasker and is looking for "Australia's best eater" to tackle Menulog's "toughest food challenges".

"Love your grub? Finish food faster than your friends? Then we want you!" the job ad states.

"We'll fly Australia's ultimate food tasker to each Menulog restaurant across the country, where you will partake in each challenge, ranking them in order from difficult to bloody impossible."

The successful candidate will be paid $1000 for the gig, which involves being flown to Menulog restaurants around the country between March 26 and April 8 - although the Easter long weekend is free - and competing in a series of food challenges.

The food lover will then have to rank each challenge from least to most difficult, and each event will be filmed.

At Brisbane's Slice Pizza & Pasta, for example, the winner will have 30 minutes to devour a 36-slice, 60cm pizza - a feat only pulled off by 10 people in six years.

In Melbourne, you'll compete in The Misty's Diner Burger Task, scoffing five burger patties, five slices of cheese, five slices of bacon, three buns and fries for the opportunity to score a spot on the diner's wall of fame.

In Sydney, you'll have to down a one-kilo burrito followed by a one-kilo schnitzel with a side of chips and litre of beer in Adelaide and a "too hot to handle" spicy curry in Perth's Thailicious.

To be eligible, you must be an Australian resident with a valid ID, aged over 18, and willing to share your experiences across social media platforms.

The winner will also need to document their experience at each event on Menulog and Airtasker's blog and must be comfortable speaking on-camera and to the media.

According to the job ad, the winner must "have an appetite the size of a whale and a suitable pair of stretchy pants" and "be a budding food vlogger".

A video crew will follow the eater the whole time, recording their journey, chatting to them on camera and sharing the experience across all Menulog social channels.

Interested? You can apply here.