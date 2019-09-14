Mentors foster rivalry, mateship and respect

PLAYER TO WATCH: Dion Tavita-Matavale is expected to star for Brothers when his team runs into a Goodna side determined for revenge.

A FRIENDLY rivalry between the under-20s coaches has been brewing all season and the score is set to be settled on grand final day.

The season's ledger currently stands at 4-3.

Goodna coach John Siaki reminds his Brothers' counterpart Darryll Squires of that fact every time the sides square off.

But both experienced mentors are willing to scrap the record and start from scratch as they prepare their players for the season-defining clash.

"He can have the four all year,” Squires said.

"This is the one we want - it is the one, it's the only one.”

Despite leading the personal battle all year, Siaki considers Squires to be the frontrunner after Brothers took the most direct qualification route.

He said it would all come down to today's match.

"He has the lead because he is at the grand final waiting for me,” Siaki said.

"After the game we always have a laugh. He says 'I got one over you' and 'I'm catching you John. I'll get you'.

"And I always tell him 'you don't win grand finals at the start of the year'.”

SPORTSMANSHIP: Brothers coach Darryll Squires has developed a friendly rivalry with Goodna counterpart John Siaki across the season. Rob Williams

Squires and Siaki used to lock horns on the field. Both have won premierships as players and taskmasters.

On occasions, escalating tensions prompted the duo to tussle but they always shook hands and buried the hatchet when the full-time siren sounded.

Nowadays, they share a deep and lasting mutual respect.

"I respect him as a good friend,” Siaki said.

"He is a good guy and an asset to Brothers.

"I can see him coaching A-grade in the future.

"After the 18s final, I said to him 'are you coming to coach at Goodna next year?”

While the main reason we play rugby league is to foster mateship, Siaki did not start coaching to make friends.

He took on the role to encourage the children and give them the opportunity to be the best footballers possible but he is glad to have made a lifelong mate in loyal Brothers' stalwart Squires.

"That is why we play the game - to gain friends,” Siaki said.

"There might be some hiccups on the field but after the game we enjoy a beer or two with friends.

"It is not about rivalry. It is about making friends within both clubs.”

ROLE MODEL: Former Goodna player and current under-20 coach John Siaki will lead his players into battle before having a laugh with his opposite Brothers' Darryl Squires. Kate Czerny

Squires' mandate has been to develop players and make sure they transition to senior football and remain at Brothers for the long haul.

Under his astute tutelage, players have learned and improved consistently.

The cunning coach has been holding back some set plays which he believes may prove the difference.

He will look to his spine of Taj Hinton, Tyler Rabbitt, Quinn Milham and lightning fullback Joshua Pabai to execute and spearhead the assault.

Squires said a lot of young men missed out on the chance to play in a grand final, so winning would mean the world to his players.

"To win a grand final at this age I think you're pretty lucky,” he said.

Brothers should be nervous when they look over and see Siaki grinning.

The smiling assassin refuses to let his team see him nervous.

"Me smiling takes the nerves away from my players,” he said.

"Of course I am nervous nut I'm afraid to show it because the players will think what's going on.

"Grand finals are built for these kids but they are built for coaches too and I'm nervous.”

Siaki said club old boys had told his players Goodna had not won a premiership in the age group for 20 years and it was amazing to see the boys give their best at training to prepare in the hope of ending the drought.

He said his charges were also chasing redemption after the major semi-final whitewash and would not look backwards as the steamrolled towards the premiership.

"The boys didn't want to go out like that,” he said.

"We want to square it up.

"We're ready.

"The boys have never been so pumped.

"The adrenaline is getting higher.”

Siaki said hearing how much it meant to the former Goodna players to win the premiership had inspired his troops and it would be a dream come true if they lifted the trophy.

"It means a lot to the boys and it means a lot to their families as well,” he said.

"Our club is all about family.

"I think family will get us over the line.”