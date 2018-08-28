Mental health team work earns top gong at awards

COLLABORATORS: West Moreton Hospital and Health Board Chair Michael Willis (back left) and Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard (back, middle) with Mental Health Co-Responder Program team members Janet Brack (front, middle) and Chris Watkins with their Queensland Police Service partners including Sergeant Leon Margetts (back, second from left).

A COLLABORATIVE effort between police and West Moreton Health has earned the highest of praise at an inaugural awards night.

The inaugural Caring Better Together Awards recognised the significant achievements of health professionals working hard for the West Moreton community.

The innovative West Moreton Health Co-Responder program picked up the coveted Board's Chair Award on the night, which was selected from more than 120 nominations.

The team are behind an innovative program that provides on-the-spot support for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The program, which started in March 2017, is a collaboration between West Moreton Health and the Queensland Police Service in Ipswich, and recognised an opportunity to better respond to the needs of people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Mental health nurses Janet Brack and Chris Watkins are alerted by police to any mental health-related call-outs for help.

Within minutes, they accompany police to provide an on-the-spot assessment of those in need.

Mr Willis said the program showed health care was not something that was only delivered within the walls of a hospital.

"This program is a fantastic collaboration between Mental Health and Specialised Services and Queensland Police Service that is delivering better outcomes for some of the most vulnerable people in the community," Mr Willis said.

"It's a service that comes to them in their own home when they need it most."

"It means people are connected to the most appropriate support services sooner, and in most cases, they can do that without having to go an Emergency Department."

Ipswich Police Sergeant and mental health intervention coordinator Leon Margetts said the success of the program could only be measured by how it improves the lives of people who rely on it.

"Ultimately the reason this program is so successful, and so rewarding to be involved in, is because we are helping provide the best possible service to people in need," Sgt Margetts said.

The program operates seven days a week from 3pm-1am, delivering crucial after-hours support.

Winners

Person-centred care

Dr Ross Cruikshank, Palliative Care Physician, Ipswich Hospital

Caring for our teams

Marie Finley, Director of Operations and Nursing Director, Prison Health Services

Interconnected care

Dr Ian Shellshear, Senior Staff Specialist Paediatrician, Ipswich Hospital

Better care

6B, Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit, Ipswich Hospital

Service to the community

Caron Cahill, Ed LinQ Coordinator for Child Youth Mental Health Service, Ipswich Community Health

Partnership Award

Queensland Ambulance Service

Board Chair Award

Mental Health Co-Responder Program