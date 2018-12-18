Mental health and chronic illness programs pave the way

TWO West Moreton Health innovative partnerships providing better care to the Ipswich region have been recognised as some of Queensland's best at the 2018 Queensland Health Awards for Excellence.

West Moreton Health's Co-Responder Program (MH-CORE) was named a winner and its MeCare program recognised with a High Commendation at the awards, in Brisbane last week and presented by the Minister for Health, Steven Miles. The MH-CORE team also won the Overall Award for Outstanding Achievement, the night's top honour.

Board chairman Michael Willis said to have two West Moreton Health finalists in these awards was a magnificent achievement.

"Queensland Health employs some of the most talented people in the country, and they're working in areas that are life-changing and world-leading,” he said.

"In a very competitive field, West Moreton Health was among the best, which is good news for our community.”

Mr Willis said the wins also showed the benefit of partnering with others to find new ways to deliver better health outcomes.

"These results are shared with our partners - Philips for MeCare and Queensland Police Service for MH-CORE. Their willingness to partner with West Moreton Health has made it possible for us to help people stay well and to stay out of hospital when they don't need to be there.”

The innovative MeCare program is the first of its kind in Australia.

It is delivered in partnership with Philips and helps chronically ill patients achieve better health by using technology, in-home support and education to take control of their health and stay out of hospital.

MeCare was introduced in 2016 as part of West Moreton Health's response to tackle the growing burden of chronic disease within the region. By using available technology, MeCare lets clinicians remotely monitor patient's health and provide guidance that keeps patients out of hospital and gives them tools to stay as healthy as possible.

MH-CORE is a small-scale project having a big impact on mental health sufferers in crisis and their families.

Two West Moreton health mental health nurses have partnered with Queensland Police Service staff to raise awareness of mental illness and help train and educate officers about how to respond to someone experiencing a mental health issue.

The program allows an experienced mental health professional to jointly respond to a police call-out involving mental health for an on-the-spot mental health assessment. It helps give people in crisis immediate access to the most appropriate support services, often without the need for people - or police - to go to an emergency department for help.

Mr Willis said the MH-CORE program was already being shared with other health services statewide, providing another example of where West Moreton Health was helping lead health service delivery across Queensland.