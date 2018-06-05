Calling all men, you're needed in the shed!

Cr David Morrison (second left) is advocating for a Springfield Men's Shed to set up at this multipurpose shed behind the Camira Springfield Community Centre.

Cr David Morrison (second left) is advocating for a Springfield Men's Shed to set up at this multipurpose shed behind the Camira Springfield Community Centre.

CALLING all Greater Springfield men - you're needed in the shed.

After receiving multiple requests for a Men's Shed in the region, Ipswich councillor David Morrison has answered the call.

Cr Morrison has his eye on two bays at a multipurpose shed currently under construction behind the Camira Springfield Community Centre.

He believed they would make the perfect clubhouse for the first local Men's Shed to form.

While nothing is official yet, Cr Morrison has organised an expression of interest meeting.

It will be held Monday, June 18 at 3.30pm in his office on the corner of Commercial Drive and Woodcrest Way, Springfield.

"Mens' Sheds in each suburb can be different one can be making furniture, one restoring old bikes, one making Indian Mynah bird traps, one restoring old lawnmowers or simply responding to community needs," Cr Morrison said.

But he said the social benefit of a Mens' Shed were just as important as what was built.

"Men often don't open up about how they are really feeling which can often lead to depression and loneliness,' he said.

"Coming together to use and learn skills from one another is a good way to form new friendships and support if required."

For more information about the expression of interest meeting call 38183100.