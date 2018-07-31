Men's shed open for business

MALE SUPPORT: Brendan Lauchlan, Mike Thomas, Terry Parkes, Roland Brown, and Gary Robins at the Men's Shed.

MALE SUPPORT: Brendan Lauchlan, Mike Thomas, Terry Parkes, Roland Brown, and Gary Robins at the Men's Shed. Cordell Richardson

MEN in the Greater Springfield area are working together to beat depression.

The first Springfield Camira Men's Shed meeting was held on Monday afternoon.

About 35 men were there to vote on a committee and a constitution.

New President Roland Brown said there was plenty of faces he had never seen before at the meeting.

At this stage the shed will just be a social hub for men to swap stories.

"If we can take half the depression off someone's shoulders, then that's good,” he said.

The active retiree said it was proven that Men's Shed stopped suicide and helped with depression.

"I've had the black dog sitting on my back,” he admitted.

While the shed is open to all men aged 18 and over, most of the members are retirees making Secretary Brendan Lauchlan one of the youngest at 35.

The single father of three and law student joined to make sure that men had a place to belong.

"A lot of retired men find themselves without friends and get depressed and miserable, the shed helps men socialise and enjoy their life.

"I have a strong belief in men's health and the power of group activity.”

Mr Brown said down the track he hopes to have wood and metal working as well as games and books for members.

He also wants to host talks about men's health and first aid courses.

"We don't have much. We've got some basic tools like a ban saw.”

Donations are welcome, the shed needs chairs, tools, books, chisels and hammers.

Financial membership for the year is $50, or you can pay a daily fee of $2.

The shed will be open on Tuesday's and Thursdays from 11am to 1pm from next week, it is located at the back of the Camira Springfield Community Centre.

If you would like to donate any items phone Mr Brown on 0413 319 558 or email springfieldmensshed@gmail.com.