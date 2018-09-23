Men's shed a place to play a constructive role

THE Anzac spirit of mateship is central to an organisation that isn't military-related - The Men's Shed.

Mateship is the pillar of Men's Sheds throughout the country - a place where men can knock about with a group of like-minded mates.

This coming week, the Australian Men's Shed Association is drawing attention to the benefits of mateship throughout the community.

Men's Shed week runs from September 23-30 and puts the spotlight on a movement that has become one of the most powerful tools in addressing health and well-being and helping men to once again become valued and productive members of our community.

The modern Men's Shed is an updated version of the shed in the backyard that has long been a part of Australian culture.

And like the backyard shed, not all are the same.

You might see a number of men making furniture, perhaps restoring bicycles, fixing lawn mowers or making a cubby house for a community group raffle.

There may also be a few young men working with the older men, obtaining new skills and learning something about life from the men with whom they work.

And there will also be tea-bags, coffee cups and a comfortable area where men can sit and talk.

There will most likely be an area where men can learn to cook for themselves or how to use a computer.

According to the Australian Men's Shed Association: "Most men have learned from our culture that they don't talk about feelings and emotions and many do not take an interest in their own health and well-being.

"Unlike women, many men are reluctant to talk about their emotions and that means that they usually don't ask for help. Probably because of this, many men are less healthy than women, drink more, take more risks and suffer more from isolation, loneliness and depression.

"Relationship breakdown, retrenchment or early retirement from a job, loss of children following divorce, physical or mental illness are just some of the problems that men may find difficult to deal with on their own."

The association goes on to explain that "good health is based on many factors including feeling good about yourself, being productive, contributing to your community, connecting with friends and maintaining an active body and mind".

"Becoming a member of a Men's Shed provides a safe and busy environment where men can find many of these things in an atmosphere of old-fashioned mateship.

"And, importantly, there is no pressure.

"Men can just come and have a yarn and a cuppa if that is all they're looking for."

There are a number of Men's Sheds around Ipswich. Their members come from all walks of life.

The bond that unites them is that they are men with time on their hands and would like something meaningful to do with that time.

Ipswich Men's Shed is located at 3A mining Street, Bundamba on phone 34365857.