Springfield Mo-Men Mark Winter, Matt Eggins and Paul Kirwan. Photo: Cordell Richardson
News

Men’s health advocates smash target to reach new benchmark

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Dec 2019 3:00 PM
THREE passionate advocates on a mission to reduce the number of men dying too young have gone above and beyond, crediting the backing and commitment of their community in reaching a new benchmark.

It was a relief to finally be able to shave their upper lips over the weekend but it was all worth it for the Springfield Mo-Men after raising $34,000 for Movember.

Founded by Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan in 2012, they were joined this year by Matt Eggins in their efforts to raise funds for men's health.

Last year they raised $21,000.

The involvement of individuals and businesses from all corners of Springfield helped them to raise the bar.

About 45 donation stations were set up at businesses around Greater Springfield to take money for the cause.

Mr Winter said raising awareness about how men should be tackling health issues, and encouraging them to be more active and open up was more important than raising money.

He believed they had made significant inroads in that respect over the past seven years.

He said one bloke shared his battle with depression after noticing a Mo-Men t-shirt Mr Winter was wearing at a sporting event.

"Through that I was able to transcend our discussion into something personal to him," he said.

"That's the reason why we do it, to get them to bring that into the light so they can talk about it and realise it's OK to not be OK.

"The Springfield Mo-Men is not just about us. It's about the community.

"It's a testament to the community spirit that we have. We're so privileged to be part of it."

