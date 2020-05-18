Men’s group turns old coffee shop into new headquarters

Rosewood Men's Shed members, including secretary Karl Wesner and president Paul MacMenigall, are doing up the old cafe on Marburg Rosewood Rd and will use it as their headquarters.

Rosewood Men's Shed members, including secretary Karl Wesner and president Paul MacMenigall, are doing up the old cafe on Marburg Rosewood Rd and will use it as their headquarters.

WHAT is a Men’s Shed without a shed?

Though it might sound essential for a club with the word shed in its name to have one, Rosewood Men’s Shed members have proven they can make it work and keep the community alive without one.

But now they don’t have to.

President Paul MacMenigall told the Gatton Star club members had finally secured a shed of their own.

“It’s an old coffee shop on top of Evans Hill at the back of Rosewood,” Mr MacMenigall said.

“It used to be a coffee shop but now it’s our shed.”

The new facility is compromised of a shed as well as an old coffee shop the club is converting to serve as its headquarters.

Six weeks ago, the club of 14 members moved into the shed and began fixing up the space.

“We haven’t had any meetings since this whole coronavirus thing but we have guys working on the shed in twos,” Mr MacMenigall said.

“We have permission to build a shed so we will have both the coffee shop and the shed.”

The place will need a lot of work to bring it up to scratch.

“We are not going to have a big opening or anything until we have built our shed,” Mr MacMenigall said.

“It’s a bit of a mess at the moment because we have just moved in – when we first got there, it was shoulder-high in grass and we had to cut it all down.”

Rosewood Men’s Shed members previously operated their club out of a park when they could.

Before that, they held meetings at a pub.

The lack of a dedicated shed meant members had to work out of members’ personal sheds.

“We have had all these tools stored at people’s houses that belong to the group,” Mr MacMenigall said.

“To run our activities like carpentry and metalwork, we need a shed to operate from.”