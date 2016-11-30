Meningococcal miracle: The five-month-old defying doctors

TWO weeks after contracting meningococcal, a five-month-old Brisbane boy is under going his fourth surgery.

Archer Roberts contracted the deadly disease on November 10 and was rushed to Ipswich Hospital before being transferred to Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

His mother, Katelyn Galea said she is unsure about how many surgeries Archer has left but hopes they will do skin grafts today.

It is expected a few of Archer's finger tips and ends of his toes will self amputate.

But this is good news considering doctors didn't think Archer would survive.

"Archer only had a 20% survival rate...once we rushed up to Paediatric Intensive Care the look on the doctors and nurses faces said it all, they did not think Archer would survive the night but he did," Ms Galea said.

The devoted mother has written a heartfelt post about the day Archer got sick on Facebook.

She has given ARM permission to reproduce this post.

Here are her words:

Have you ever imagined what your worst nightmare would be?

When you become a parent you feel instantly sick at the thought of anything happening to your children. You do everything in your power to ensure they are safe 24/7!

It was Thursday, November 10 and Archer woke at 0530 which is normal. He woke a happy baby, giggling and talking and played on the floor for an hour before his morning nap.

Waking up from his nap he was very unhappy, wouldn't eat and just cried. I put him in the pram and took him outside where he was falling asleep but moaning, after 2 hours I noticed he was boiling hot so I took him straight to the shower (where usually he loves it) but he screamed.

Josh and I made the decision to take Archer to our usual doctors at Brookwater where we were seen and sent home as Archer had a likely ear infection.

From about 12pm Archer declined rapidly, he slept all afternoon and when touched he screamed.

It was around 3:30pm when I noticed Archer's lips turning grey, when I called Josh in to look his lips had turned purple. We made the decision to head back to the doctor because something was not right!

On our drive I sat in the back to make sure Archer was ok, about 10 minutes into our drive he was struggling to move and lips were getting darker which is why we drove straight to Ipswich hospital.

There was a lovely lady waiting at the door of Emergency for Archer where she took my hand and ran with me to a bed, that's when I placed Archer down and noticed two tiny red dots on his chest and I knew instantly how sick my baby was.

The social worker came and got Josh and I and placed us into a tiny room. Every 10 minutes they would come back with an update of "your baby is very very sick" that's all we heard for hours.

Every so often Josh and I would go in and see Archer, there was a crowd of doctors, every doctor and nurse possible was working on Archer to keep him alive.

They then told us Archer was not stable enough for transportation to Lady Cilento where they then placed Archer on life support. Once being place on life support Archer only had a 20% survival rate.

At 10:30pm they finally stabilised Archer enough to transport him, with lights and sirens we got to LCCH within 10-15 minutes.

Once we rushed up to Paediatric Intensive Care the look on the doctors and nurses faces said it all, they did not think Archer would survive the night BUT he did!

The next morning the nurse looking after Archer was leaving and gave me a hug and said "at the start I did not have hope he would make it through the night but because he did, I'm positive your man will make it". 💕

A Go Fund Me account set up to raise funds for the young family has exceeded the $5000 target.

More than $13000 has been raised by 300 people in 16 days.

