32°
News

Meningococcal vaccination to save newborn lives

by Rose Brennan

AUSTRALIAN children will be able to get a potentially lifesaving meningococcal jab from as young as two months old.

Previously parents had to wait until their child was 12 months old to get them a vaccine, which covers four strains of meningococcal. But the Therapeutic Goods Administration has now approved the GSK Menveo (r) vaccine for use from two months old.

Meningococcal is circulating widely across Australia with a surge in the numbers of people falling ill fuelled by a spike in the W-strain.

Experts are baffled by the surge in meningococcal but Sydney University's infectious disease specialist Professor Robert Booy said it's believed the horror influenza season is contributing to the problem.

People can carry the meningococcal bacteria in their throat without being sick but influenza can cause the bacteria to invade the bloodstream and develop the disease.

More at The Daily Telegraph

Topics:  meningococcal newborn vaccination

News Corp Australia
WARNING: Dangerous snakes on the move across Ipswich

WARNING: Dangerous snakes on the move across Ipswich

VIDEO: City’s catchers urging caution.

NEW BUSINESS: Couture fashion designer opens in Ipswich

FORMAL AFFAIR: Ipswich fashion designer James Weeks has just opened 'James Bespoke Couture'.

"It's the way it's cut that really makes a garment stand out.”

West End win makes Woodward so proud

TOUGH: West End Colts half Regan Wilde (with ball) didn't let a hamstring injury in the warm-up stop him from playing a blinder in the grand final.

Coach praises courage of the Bulldogs' own 'Wilde' thing

Dog on death row after biting 'intruder'

SAVE WINSTON: Jared Dittmann had his two-year-old dog Winston seized from his home and told it would be put down.

Dog owner, council in six-month dispute over events

Local Partners