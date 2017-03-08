Men wanted over home burglary

Police are hunting two men who pushed a woman out of the way as they fled a crime scene.

The men had allegedly broken into a house on Pamphlett St, Oxley about 9.40pm Monday, and were rummaging through the resident's possessions when they were challenged by a 26-year-old woman who had caught them in the act.

Police say the pair pushed the woman over and ran from the house.

The woman received some minor bruising as a result of her fall.

The first of the offenders is described as being aged in his teens to early 20s, Pacific Islander in appearance, about 170cm tall with a medium build and short black hair.

The second man is described as being aged in his teens to early 20s, Pacific Islander in appearance with a slim build.

Anyone who may have seen the man or witnessed anything suspicious at the time of the incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

