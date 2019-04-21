Menu
News

Men rescued from sinking boat

by Danaella Wivell
21st Apr 2019 8:50 AM
A GROUP of extremely lucky boaties are being taken back to shore this morning after their boat sank off the coast of Weipa.

Volunteer Marine Rescue ­Association of Queensland (VMR) Gulf of ­Carpentaria officer-in-charge Peter Graham said there were four men involved.

"They hired a vessel - a 5m aluminium boat called Amara - and left Weipa to go about 12 nautical miles south to a reef," he said.

"while they were there the boat started taking on water. They were still, but they couldn't figure out where it was coming in."

FILE PHOTO: The four men were out for a fishing trip when disaster struck. PICTURE: PENNY STEPHENS
But thankfully for the four men, help was in sight.

"Another boat - owned by another member of Marine Rescue - happened to come along," Mr Graham said.

"He took the four passengers onto his boat, and together they watched the sinking boat go under the waves."

Mr Graham said it was extremely lucky that another boat happened to be passing by.

"It's a pretty sparse bit of country up here," he said.

"But it's quite a calm day, and that worked in their favour."

The four men are being taken back to shore.

