Men on a mission: Pair to run 120km in 48 hours

Two engineers from Ipswich’s RAAF Base Amberley will put themselves through the ultimate fitness test this weekend, with a 48-hour running and push-up challenge.

Raising funds for the Black Dog Institute, Flight Lieutenant Joel Ingram, who is a KC-30A engineer and Flight Lieutenant Luke Brown, an F/A-18F Super Hornet engineer, both plan to run 10km and complete 210 push-ups every four hours between July 3 and 5.

Coined ‘48forM8s’, Flight Lieutenant Ingram said their challenge was inspired by retired US Navy SEAL David Goggins’ book Can’t Hurt Me and his philosophy on resilience and discipline.

“The numbers and distance we have chosen are also very deliberate and reflect key statistics regarding mental health issues,” Flight Lieutenant Ingram said.

“Specifically, 10 per cent of men will suffer depression in their lifetime and over 200 Australians will attempt suicide every day.

“We are using this physical challenge as an opportunity to play our part and raise awareness in the ongoing battle against such illnesses, highlighting the important work of the Black Dog Institute in research and education.

“Australian Defence Force members are not immune and we are incredibly proud to be taking a stand and hope 48forM8s benefits both the wider community and the ADF in a small way.”

Flight Lieutenant Brown said in total, each of them would complete 120km and more than 2500 push-ups in the 48-hour period.

“It’s going to hurt. Training for something like this requires a careful balance of volume and recovery,” Flight Lieutenant Brown said.

The pair has been running 50-80km a week for the past two months in preparation.

To follow their journey and watch live updates of the challenge check out their Instagram page @48forM8s (https://www.instagram.com/48form8s/). You can also donate directly via https://www.facebook.com/donate/561068231217480/.