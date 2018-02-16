Men graffiti pink penis before torching woman's car

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Arsonists Dylan Foster, 19 and Hayden Kent, 22, right, at Ipswich District Court.

A JUDGE dubbed two men's evening of lewd vandalism that culminated in the torching of a stolen car as "one night of absolute stupidity".

The men left a wake of damage in their path, including the spraying of a pink penis and the arson of a woman's $16,000 Nissan that the pair set alight with the contents of a perfume bottle.

The Ipswich District Court heard that before events unfolded, Hayden Luke Kent, 22, and Dylan Thomas Foster, 19, had been passengers in a car when police arrested its driver.

Police dropped Kent and Foster off at Rusty's service station on the Warrego Highway.

Kent and Foster both pleaded guilty to committing arson on March 12, 2017; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; stealing; and three counts each of wilful damage by graffiti on the night of March 11, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said police stopped the car at 9pm on March 11 and took the pair to a service station in Hatton Vale.

Kent and Foster then bought food and sprayed the words "Crab" and "Slap the fat one" while moving on to deface shipping containers and trucks, then approaching a church and scrawling a penis and testicle.

They also released a fire hydrant and a fire extinguisher.

Mr Anoozer said the woman's Nissan Navara was stolen some time after 2am when they found her handbag with its key and bankcards inside.

Kent and Foster stole in $54 fuel but CCTV captured an image of Kent using the pump.

Police later found the Nissan with its tyres still smouldering at 6.45am in isolated bushland.

Judge-Horneman-Wren heard Foster has autism and was heavily affected by alcohol on the night and that his recollections were "patchy".

Foster had previously worked on a chicken farm and scrap metal factory.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Kent had been a volunteer at Lockyer Speedway and lives with his mother in Hatton Vale.

He said Kent's offending showed "immaturity and stupidity" and was out of character, but he was now showing positive signs of rehabilitation.

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced Kent to two years' jail, and six months' jail (concurrent), both immediately suspended and released to parole.

Foster was sentenced to 15 months' jail and six months' jail (concurrent), both immediately suspended and released to parole.

Convictions were recorded against both of the men.