Men flee after alleged stolen car crashes into cop car twice

AN investigation is underway after an alleged stolen vehicle collided with a police car in Gatton this morning.

Around 9.30am, police observed a grey Holden Colorado dual cab utility in the driveway of a house on Goltz Crt.

As police approached, the driver of the Colarado allegedly reversed, hitting the front of the police car and causing moderate damage.

The police car reversed away, as the Colarado performed a left turn in the driveway, again colliding with the police car, this time causing extensive damage to the rear of the vehicle.

The two men in the Colarado drove away and abandoned the vehicle in bushland at the end of Rogers Dr, then fled on foot.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901452289