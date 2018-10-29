Men face court over burglaries, tool theft

A water truck similar to one depicted here was stolen in Coominya recently.

LOWOOD police have charged two men over the theft of tools from a Queensland Urban Utilities vehicle.

Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said a 28-year-old Lowood man and 21-year-old Lockyer Waters man were each charged with burglary, stealing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle relating to the theft from the vehicle and other recent burglaries in Fernvale.

Senior Sergeant Peel praised the prompt action of Lowood officers.

"The intuition and perseverance by one of the Lowood officers in particular in tracking down these offenders and then the team effort in apprehending them was outstanding,” he said.

One of the men was also charged with drug offences. Most of the stolen property was recovered as a result of police intervention.

Both the accused will appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 22.

Meanwhile, Lowood police are appealing for public assistance after a water truck was stolen from a work site at Coominya.

The white Mitsubishi body truck with Rapid Hire Company logo on the side was located last Wednesday at Lindemans Rd, Lowood, after being stolen on the weekend of October 20-21 from a Roadtek compound on Mahone Rd, Coominya.

Police said the truck was still intact and in good condition when found, but they are still appealing for witnesses as they try to track down the thieves.

Anyone with information can phone Lowood police on 54261108 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.