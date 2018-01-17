Menu
Men escape after allegedly held at gun point in Ipswich home

Emma Clarke
by

TWO men have been charged with deprivation of liberty after two others were allegedly held at gun point inside a Redbank Plains home yesterday afternoon.

Police say they found a rifle in a wheelie bin at the home after they were informed two men, one of them armed, were holding two people against their will at a home in Campbell St.

Police went to the home set up a cordon before the two men surrendered themselves to police without incident at 6.20pm.

It will be alleged that the two men attended the home and threatened the occupants and demanded money and other property.

No one was physically injured.

A 20-year-old Bundamba man and a 22-year-old Augustine Heights man have been charged with two counts of deprivation of liberty, enter dwelling with intent and armed robbery.

