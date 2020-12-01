Men charged with multiple offences after alleged carjackings

Two men have been charged following alleged carjackings, which took place on Wednesday last week in Ipswich. Photos: Ebony Graveur

TWO men face a total of 19 charges over alleged carjacking incidents that spurred separate police chases, including one involving a Polair helicopter.

The two events, which were not linked, took place across Ipswich within a window of a few hours last Wednesday, November 25.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon, after he allegedly crashed a stolen car through an Ipswich street sign and into a fence.

A QPS spokeswoman told the Queensland Times the man had been wanted by police and was charged with 14 offences.

Initially appearing in court on Thursday, he faced three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; two counts of unlawful entry of a vehicle; one count of robbery; one count of possessing dangerous drugs; evasion; enter premises and commit indictable offence; enter dwelling with intent; deprivation of liberty; dangerous operation of a vehicle, and burglary.

Police said there was a warrant out for the man’s arrest at the time of the most recent alleged offences.

He is due to appear back in Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 16.

A second man was charged on the same day after he allegedly led police on a chase across the Ipswich Motorway and Cunningham Highway about 3.30pm.

Police will allged the 32-year-old Gatton man was initially spotted driving dangerously in a stolen car at Inala.

A man has been taken to hospital after he allegedly stole a car and led police on a chase through Inala, Acacia Ridge and Ipswich this afternoon. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Police allege the man fled the vehicle, ran into bushland off the Cunningham Hwy, and jumped into a dam, where he was eventually caught.

Charged with five offences, the man is due to face Richlands Magistrates Court on matters including dangerous operation of a vehicle with adversely affected; two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; one count of unlicensed driving and one count of enter premises and commit indictable offence.

