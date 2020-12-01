Menu
Two men have been charged following alleged carjackings, which took place on Wednesday last week in Ipswich. Photos: Ebony Graveur
Crime

Men charged with multiple offences after alleged carjackings

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
1st Dec 2020 10:00 AM
TWO men face a total of 19 charges over alleged carjacking incidents that spurred separate police chases, including one involving a Polair helicopter.

The two events, which were not linked, took place across Ipswich within a window of a few hours last Wednesday, November 25.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon, after he allegedly crashed a stolen car through an Ipswich street sign and into a fence.

A QPS spokeswoman told the Queensland Times the man had been wanted by police and was charged with 14 offences.

READ MORE: ‘Almighty crash’ as alleged carjacker smashes into fence

Initially appearing in court on Thursday, he faced three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; two counts of unlawful entry of a vehicle; one count of robbery; one count of possessing dangerous drugs; evasion; enter premises and commit indictable offence; enter dwelling with intent; deprivation of liberty; dangerous operation of a vehicle, and burglary.

Police said there was a warrant out for the man’s arrest at the time of the most recent alleged offences.

He is due to appear back in Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 16.

A second man was charged on the same day after he allegedly led police on a chase across the Ipswich Motorway and Cunningham Highway about 3.30pm.

READ MORE: Alleged car thief jumps into dam to evade police

Police will allged the 32-year-old Gatton man was initially spotted driving dangerously in a stolen car at Inala.

A man has been taken to hospital after he allegedly stole a car and led police on a chase through Inala, Acacia Ridge and Ipswich this afternoon. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A man has been taken to hospital after he allegedly stole a car and led police on a chase through Inala, Acacia Ridge and Ipswich this afternoon. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Police allege the man fled the vehicle, ran into bushland off the Cunningham Hwy, and jumped into a dam, where he was eventually caught.

Charged with five offences, the man is due to face Richlands Magistrates Court on matters including dangerous operation of a vehicle with adversely affected; two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; one count of unlicensed driving and one count of enter premises and commit indictable offence.

carjacking cunningham highway ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

