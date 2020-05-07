Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Men charged over alleged line dancing fraud

by Emily Halloran
7th May 2020 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are urging Gold Coasters who may have been scammed by an allegedly fraudulent line dance company to come forward.

Two men were arrested at a unit in Kings Beach on the Sunshine Coast yesterday after allegedly committing fraud offences by organising holidays via a line dancing travel company.

The holidays included group trips overseas and domestically including line dancing festivals, balls and cruises.

After money was paid, the holidays were allegedly cancelled with no refunds provided.

Two men have been arrested over the alleged fraud.
Two men have been arrested over the alleged fraud.

 

Queensland Police had initially received 75 complaints for an alleged fraud value of $144,000 from members of the public across Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

A further 127 complaints with a fraud value of $178,000 were received after an appeal for information in April 2019.

A 38-year-old Kings Beach man and a 67-year-old Kings Beach man have each been charged with 202 fraud offences.

Both men will appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today, May 7.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000. Reference number: QP1900459648.

Originally published as Men charged over alleged line dancing fraud

crime fraud holidays line dancing travel company

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        premium_icon THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        News Regions health professionals thanked for their hard work

        HIRING: When Guzman y Gomez will open in Ipswich

        premium_icon HIRING: When Guzman y Gomez will open in Ipswich

        Business The restaurant is looking to hire.

        IN COURT: Full names of 24 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 24 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        News NSW pours cold water on Mother's Day gatherings