Men caught on camera wanted by police after car is torched

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to identify two people after a car was torched at Augustine Heights earlier this year.

Queensland Police is investigating a suspicious car fire which occurred in July.

Officers believe the two men caught on CCTV may be able to assist with their inquiries.

About 5.30am on July 21, two men approached a vehicle parked in a carpark on Technology Dr.

Police investigating a suspicious car fire at Augustine Heights in July this year are appealing for public assistance. Contributed

CCTV of the area shows one man pouring what is believed to be an accelerant on the vehicle before setting it alight.

Police believe a man described as Caucasian, with dark brown hair, wearing a grey long sleeve jumper with cargo shorts and black sneakers and a second man described as wearing a red cap, a long-sleeved jumper, dark grey shorts and white sneakers, may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time is urged to contact police.