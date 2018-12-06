Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Men charged after busted stealing from quarry by workers

Tara Miko
by
6th Dec 2018 9:43 AM

TWO men caught stealing from a Lockyer Valley quarry are due to appear in court today on multiple offences.

Detectives will allege the men, both aged 22, were in the process of stealing equipment and a vehicle from a quarry at Heildon when they were seen by employees arriving for work about 4.30am.

The workers reported the matter to police who swooped on the property and arrested the pair.

Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch detectives were this morning processing the charges against the pair who have been held in custody.

The duo are expected to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

They have been charged with enter premises with intent, and unlawful use of a vehicle.

The property was recovered by police.

enter premises and commit indictable offence helidon lockyer valley stealing toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'I was shocked': Weightlifter's masterful performance

    premium_icon 'I was shocked': Weightlifter's masterful performance

    eXtra Up against a crowded field of some of the best Ipswich athletes, the weightlifting resume Graham built over the previous 12 months put him ahead of the pack.

    Safety tips to thwart Christmas thieves

    premium_icon Safety tips to thwart Christmas thieves

    News Simple security tips to help protect your home

    'Happy Krispymas': Everyone gets a doughnut

    'Happy Krispymas': Everyone gets a doughnut

    News Festival of Christmas with FREE doughnuts from 8pm

    Lagoon name could still change

    premium_icon Lagoon name could still change

    Council News EOI campaign will still go ahead

    Local Partners