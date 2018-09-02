Menu
Police are searching for a stolen motorcycle, described as a black and green 2009 Kawasaki KX250.
Crime

Men, boys charged after bike for sale is stolen

Hayden Johnson
by
2nd Sep 2018 12:27 PM

QUEENSLAND Police have charged three people after investigations into an armed robbery in Coomera .

About 2.15pm a man and a woman met a group of men in a carpark to sell a motorcycle.

It will be alleged when the meeting took place, the group of men produced knives and demanded the motorcycle before loading it into the back of their car and fleeing the scene.

Nobody was injured.

A 16-year-old Logan Reserve boy and 16-year-old Fernvale boy have been charged with robbery in company and attempted robbery in company. A 47-year-old Atkinsons Dam man has been charged with robbery in company and attempted robbery in company.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 28.

Police are still looking for black and green Kawasaki KX250.

Ipswich Queensland Times

