Men behind alleged, violent crime spree stay locked up

TWO men accused of a violent and dangerous crime spree across the Gladstone region will stay locked up after neither made an application for bail in court on Monday.

Police told media it was lucky "no one was killed" in a string of offences allegedly committed by the men, aged 27 and 43, and a 41-year-old woman on February 26-27.

Beau Luke Koppensteiner and Peter William Kummerfeld were arrested after the alleged spree police said began with the dangerous driving of a 2012 white Ford Falcon sedan on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

Both were charged with two counts of the dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of enter dwelling and commit indictable offence, two counts of unlawful use of a vehicle, enter premises, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property and three counts of wilful damage.

Yesterday, police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai replaced a demand property with intent to steal charge faced by both men with a charge of attempted robbery. Police told media the Ford allegedly ran out of control at the Boyne Island Rd/ Handley Dr/ Malpas St roundabout, travelled down an embankment and through the rear fence of a home on Golf View Dr, before being driven away.

About 10 minutes later, police allege, the two men approached a woman with three children sitting in a car on Centenary Drive.

One of the men allegedly jumped into the driver's seat and demanded the woman hand over the car keys several times.

At 5.20pm, the two men allegedly attended a home in Chauvel Crt where one of them stole car keys from inside the house before the pair stole a silver 2001 Subaru Forester station wagon, which belonged to a 90-year-old man.

It will be alleged the men drove the stolen Subaru to an address in Bluewater Dr, Boyne Island and reversed it into a garage door. Once inside the garage, a set of car keys was taken and the pair fled in a 2012 grey Holden Barina hatchback.

The stolen Barina was allegedly travelling at high speed north on the Dawson Highway at Burua when it attempted to overtake a vehicle on the left-hand side. A collision occurred and the other vehicle was forced onto a centre traffic island and collided with a sign post. Police said no one was injured.

The stolen hatchback allegedly continued north for a short time before the two men got out and fled on foot.

Both men and a woman were later arrested at Beecher.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen told media police would allege the group was driving at speeds of up to 160km/h.

"It was very lucky no one was killed," Sen-Sgt Andersen said.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos ordered a brief of evidence for the charges. Ms Ramos said there would be no applications for bail and the matters were adjourned to June 3.