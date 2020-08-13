Men behaving badly: Doctor’s surgery stoush gets ugly

Faleu Manono Palelei leaves court after admitting to an assault on a man aged over 60 outside a doctor's surgery.

A VERBAL stoush at an Ipswich doctor’s waiting room turned ugly when a patient took exception to being called “a bloody idiot”.

An Ipswich court on Thursday heard Faleu Palelei pushed the older man over, in retaliation for the insult.

Faleu Manono Palelei, 57, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to assaulting a person aged 60 years or more at Goodna on March 5, 2018.

Legal officer Emma Roser said Palelei was aged 55 at the time, with the original charge being one of assault causing bodily harm.

Ms Roser said Palelei was at a Goodna doctor’s surgery when he complained to staff about having to fill out a form.

The other man walked into the reception area and overheard him complaining, telling Palelei, “you’re a bloody idiot”.

A doctor heard the subsequent commotion and intervened, and both men left.

Palelei followed the man along a footpath, and from a distance of 2m threw a bunch of newspapers at him.

The court heard Palelei then pushed the man, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on concrete.

The court heard the complainant suffered pain to his head and shoulders.

Palelei walked off while other people came to assist the fallen man.

Ms Roser said police were later able to track down Palelei though his half-completed details on the form at the medical centre.

It was not until he walked into the Dutton Park police station this year on another matter that police realised Palelei was wanted on the outstanding charge.

Ms Roser said Palelei only had one similar offence that went back to 1988 where he was convicted and fined $400 for assaulting a council water inspector.

In that offence Palelei had used a motorcycle to deliberately reverse into the worker’s leg.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the previous assault matter was 32 years ago and not much weight should be given to it.

“He will be 58 next week and is in quite poor health. He functions with one kidney,” Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Andy Cridland fined him $750.