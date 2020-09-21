Men accused of cultivating $22M worth of cannabis

Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

FOUR Vietnamese men allegedly involved in cultivating an estimated $22 million worth of cannabis near Lismore have had their cases adjourned.

Khac Ngoc Mai, Trong Tung Tran, Kien Sy Ngo and Giang Hoang are each charged with cultivating a prohibited plant with a large commercial quantity and participating in a criminal group activity.

NSW Police allege the four men were involved in the large-scale cultivation of cannabis at a remote 48.5ha property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee, about 52km south-east of Lismore.

Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives executed a crime scene warrant on June 10, where investigators allegedly located and seized 7200 cannabis plants, and about 50kg of cannabis head, with an estimated potential street value of $21.6 million.

The seizure was the largest industrial grow-house cannabis crop located by NSW Police since 2010.

The plants seized were located inside 20 industrial grow houses - each equivalent to the size of an Olympic swimming pool, according to police.

All four men's matter were briefly mentioned at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned their cases for eight weeks to allow police to certify the charges.

The four men each remain bail refused after bail was not applied for by any of the men's legal representatives,

A Vietnamese interpreter has been requested to appear to assist the men at their next court appearance at Lismore Local Court on November 11.