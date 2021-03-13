Memorial tribute to plane crash victims one year on

IT'S been one year since a plane crash killed five people on the Cape, but the community's memories of that eerie day still linger.

Lockhart River Aboriginal Shire Council has placed a simple memorial on the beach near where QBuild workers Wayne Ganter, 63, Henry Roebig, 62, and Wayne Brischke, 57, pilot Stuart Wavell, 36, and contractor Mark Rawlings, 49, died when their twin-engined Cessna 404 Titan crashed into sand dunes on March 11.

Mayor Wayne Butcher said the sun was shining on the beach as the council crew put up the memorial, a far cry from the overcast conditions on the day of the crash.

"It was one of those eerie days when it was overcast and a lot of rain," he said.

Lockhart River Aboriginal Shire Council has erected a memorial on the one year anniversary of a plane crash which tragically killed five men. L to R: Carpenter Phil Watts, mayor Wayne Butcher, carpenter Christopher Johnson, CEO David Clarke, trade assistant Ronnie Getawan, and building services director Regis Edmond. Picture: Christine Howes.



"You couldn't see anything and then we heard that a plane had gone missing.

"It reminded us of what happened in the crash in 2005; it brought back many bad memories."

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau preliminary report in June last year detailed the plane's flight path.

Mr Butcher said the memorial, a cross painted white, was constructed using wood from an old shed which had been blown away when Cyclone Trevor lashed the region in 2019.

"It was good-quality hardwood and we thought it would be a good way to have something positive come out of two tragic events," he said.

"We put five flowers up in front of the cross in memory of the five lives … we hope it will give a sense of closure to the community."

Mr Butcher said the community's thoughts were with the victims' family members.

"It's hard to move on from tragedies," he said.

"We're looking forward to a day where we can sit down with the families and share some prayers with them."

Jake Ganter, son of Wayne Ganter said his family appreciated the support they'd received from the community, as well as QBuild since the incident.

"QBuild told me about what Council was doing, and they've also put up their own memorial for the men involved," he said.

"Everyone's doing as well as can be expected, my mum and sister were a little emotional about it, but we're grateful for the support we've had since."

