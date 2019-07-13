Memorial service to remember victims of deadly explosion

Hugh Taylor, the president of the Ipswich Historical Society.

Hugh Taylor, the president of the Ipswich Historical Society. Cordell Richardson

THE brave men who tragically died in the Box Flat Mine disaster of 1972 will be remembered at a memorial service later this month.

To ensure the memory and the legacy of the 18 victims live on forever, the Ipswich Historical Society is inviting the community to pay its respects at the site on July 31.

This year marks 47 years since that fateful night which ripped Ipswich to its core.

About 2.45am on Monday, July 31, an underground explosion ripped through the mine at Swanbank.

The Ipswich Historical Society will be hosting a memorial service for the anniversary of the Box Flat disaster. Cordell Richardson

Three men who were working to seal the tunnel mouth of the Number 5 mine lost their lives when the blaze ripped through the tunnel.

A further 14 men, eight of whom were Mines Rescue Workers, were entombed when the decision was made to seal up the mine in a bid to stop the fire and prevent any further explosions.

Killed in Ipswich's worst mining disaster were Kenneth Cobbin, William Drsydale, Robert Jones, William Marshall, John McNamara, Walter Murphy, Brian Rasmussen, Harold Reinhardt, Walter Williams, William Drewett, Andrew Haywood, Brian Randolph, Darryl Reinhardt, John Roach, Lenard Rogers, Maurice Tait and Mervyn Verrenkamp.

The front page of The Queensland Times on August 3, 1972, following the Box Flat mine disaster. Contributed

Clarence Wolski also died 20 months later as a result of the injuries he sustained from the blast.

Ipswich Historical Society president Hugh Taylor said it was important to remember their lives.

"What we have been doing here from the society's point of view is ensuring those men are never forgotten or lost," he said.

"We have been holding our own memorial service at Box Flat for a number of years, and each year the numbers continue to grow.

"Last year was the largest. The families of the victims continue to get bigger and bigger."

Mr Taylor, who also worked in the mining industry, knew two of the victims.

"I knew Ken Cobbin and Wally Murphy," he said.

"They worked at the Cornwall Collery up until December 1971. I worked at Cornwall myself.

"In December 1971, the board decided to close that mine, so they got put off, and they went and got a job at Box Flat."

An edition of The Queensland Times following the disaster. Cordell Richardson

Mr Taylor said he can still remember the night of the disaster, saying he heard a large bang from his home.

"I lived at North Ipswich and I can remember being woken up that night by that explosion," he said.

"From my bedroom window I could see the chimney stacks at Swanbank, but I didn't know straight away what was going on.

"It wasn't until the next morning when I got to work and was told Box Flat had blown up and there was a lot of men gone.

"I remember going for a drive with one of our board members.

"He was out at the mine that morning.

"We drove to the hill overlooking Swanbank Power Station and Box Flat.

"There was lots of smoke and vehicles."

The memorial service will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 31, at Box Flat memorial, Swanbank Rd, Swanbank.