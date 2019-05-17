Memorial race to honour proud Ipswich supporter

Graham Pascoe with wife Rona and family members Mat, Brad and Zac. Graham passed away last August.

Graham Pascoe with wife Rona and family members Mat, Brad and Zac. Graham passed away last August.

MOTORSPORT: The inaugural GP53 Graham Pascoe Memorial will be run at Archerfield Speedway on Saturday night.

The event, honouring a fine Ipswich speedway family, has attracted an all-star cast from around the country where 32 cars will battle it out for the $24,000 prizemoney.

Ipswich's national champion Mat Pascoe heads the line-up, which features drivers from Western Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, NSW and Queensland. The winner is set to take home at least $5000.

The GP53 has the second largest entry list this season, behind the national Super Sedan title in Moama, Victoria.

The race is over 53 laps as Graham Pascoe was born in 1953. Graham passed away last August.

A dash for cash will be run where the leader of each lap will also receive $100.

Racing will commence at 4.30pm with the main program set to go from 5.30pm.

The Archerfield program will feature all the super sedan heavyweights, including Sean Black, Darren Kane, Ian Brims, Wayne Randall, Tania Smith, Michael Nicola, Bob McCosker, Trent Wilson and Daryl Moon.

At least 17 Sweet Chassis built cars by Mat Pascoe will be racing at the meet. Of these, at least eight cars will have their final tune-up preparations completed at Sweet Chassis headquarters near Willowbank.