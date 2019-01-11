Memorial match to honour Snr Sergeant Troy Salton

TWO great loves of late Senior Sergeant Troy Salton's life will converge on Keith Sternberg Oval to honour his memory.

A Twenty20 double-header will be contested between Northsiders Cricket Club and members of the Queensland Police Service next Sunday.

Snr Sergeant Salton served for 26 years with the Queensland Police Service, commencing the position of Officer-In-Charge of the Lowood Police Station in May 2016.

He also served as a club and representative cricket coach for 11 years.

He died on February 23 last year.

Next weekend, a full day of activities including two T20 cricket matches, a barbecue, various raffles and competitions will raise funds in Snr Sergeant Salton's name on behalf of Queensland Police Legacy.

Queensland Police Legacy assists eligible dependent families of deceased Queensland Police Officers, Queensland Police Officers whose spouse/partner has died and Queensland Police families with a parent suffering from an incurable/terminal illness.

Snr Seargeant Salton's son Dom is a member of the Northsiders First Grade side.

It was Dom's association with cricket which led his father to become a junior coach.

"He didn't really know much about the game until I started playing,” Dom said.

"But he enjoyed being around the boys as much as I did I think.”

Dom said being able to take the field as a Tiger alongside friends and colleagues of his father meant "a great deal” to him.

"It means a lot,” he said.

"Especially after all the support we have received over the last year. This game shows how much support has come in.

"The club (Northsiders) has been awesome. They've done a great deal for me, my mum and sister as well. They've been massive.”

After overwhelming interest from members of the Queensland Police Force, a second match was added to the schedule.

"The police got more people than they originally thought they would. They have something like 40, so we need to have two games,” Dom said.

The Norths bowler felt it was a fitting way to honour his father's memory.

"His job was everything to him. He loved and put everything into it, and the same with the cricket club too,” Dom said.

"He inspired a lot of people by his attitude. You would never hear him whinge or complain about anything. Just an all-around good bloke.”

Dom encouraged people to come out and support the event, and offer up what they could for Queensland Police Legacy.

"They sent us on an all-expenses paid trip to the Sunshine Coast. It wasn't so much about the trip away, but the people we met,” Dom said.

"You're there with the other Legacy families. You get to hear their point of views and how they got through it. I think it helped me a lot. It's a good organisation to have going, and I'm happy we're putting the day toward it.”

Northsiders vice-president and good friend to the Salton family, Scott Fryer, worked tirelessly to make the memorial day a reality.

"Troy was a big part of the club and our life,” he said.

"Northsiders and the Police were two very big parts of Troy's life.

"That we can do this in his name is something I think he would be proud of.”

Troy Salton, Queensland Police Legacy Memorial Day

When: Sunday, January 20 from 10am

Where: Keith Sternberg Oval, North Ipswich