Memorial honours our city's brave soldiers

LEST WE FORGET: Glenda McGuire, Margaret Daniell, RPoulton and Wayne Poulton were in attendance for the unveiling of the new honour stone at Cameron Park. The name of their relative George Henry Poulton features on the memorial.

LEST WE FORGET: Glenda McGuire, Margaret Daniell, RPoulton and Wayne Poulton were in attendance for the unveiling of the new honour stone at Cameron Park. The name of their relative George Henry Poulton features on the memorial. Ashleigh Howarth

FOR the Poulton family and many other descendants of the Anzacs, yesterday was a day they will always remember.

A new honour stone commemorating the names of our Diggers who fought and lost their lives overseas was officially unveiled at Cameron Park in Booval. The new memorial features the names of those who served but did not appear on the original Cenotaph, or whose information on the memorial is incomplete or incorrect.

One of the names on the new stone was George Henry Poulton, who died from his wounds in Ypres, France during World War I.

An image of George Henry Poulton alongside the new honour stone in Cameron Park in Booval. Ashleigh Howarth

George's great nephew Ron Poulton, great nieces Glenda McGuire and Margaret Daniell, and great, great-nephew Wayne Poulton were there for the momentous occasion.

"George's name was on the memorial but it didn't say that he died of wounds," Ron Poulton said.

"Now that is rectified next to his name."

Wayne Poulton said George was at the forefront of their minds during the service, which brought out hundreds of people to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"It was good to catch up with family that I haven't seen in a very long time and think about George," he said.

George's brother James William Poulton luckily returned home from the war and he had his children after he came back.

Bremer State High School captains Talis Jackson and Mikayla Shirreff laid a wreath at the Anzac Day Service in Cameron Park, Booval. Ashleigh Howarth

The new honour stone was erected by the Eastern Suburbs Anzac Day Commemoration Committee Inc with a grant they received from the Federal Government.

Many people from the community laid wreaths, flowers and messages at both memorials during and after the hour long service.