Memorial erected at One Mile Hotel site

The One Mile Hotel recently closed down their poker machine operations but it is business as usual for the bar and bottle shops. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

A MEMORIAL recognising the history of West Ipswich has been erected at the old site of the One Mile Hotel.

Work is almost finished at the redevelopment on the corner of Brisbane and Hoopers Sts.

When opened, the precinct will feature a petrol station, tyre centre and adventure store Anaconda along with popular burger chain Carl's Jr - its second Ipswich store.

The memorial sits at the front of the property and mentions 'Little Ipswich', as the area was known before it became West Ipswich.

According to a publication called the Jubilee History of Ipswich, celebrating 50 years of settlement, 'Little Ipswich' was very busy in the early days.

"It was in this locality that the bullock teams, with their great loads of wool from the Darling Downs and western districts, congregated," the publication states.

"Those were the times when money was plentiful, and cheques were freely 'knocked down'."

The redevelopment of the block sparked debate among Ipswich locals with calls for developer, Synergy Property Partners, to recognise the One Mile Hotel.

Although the hotel was first established in 1911, it was re-erected in 1937.

The One Mile Hotel was demolished in December 2015.

When plans for the new development emerged, the community called for a memorial recognising the old hotel.

In July 2016, the council said a piece of art recognising the "significant entry point" to Ipswich Central and the site's "prominent location" could be included in the development.